How to watch suspended Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial

Paxton's impeachment trial is set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — The impeachment trial for suspended Texas Attorney General is just days away, set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

There are plenty of ways you can follow along as the trial unfolds, both online and in-person.

How to watch the impeachment trial online

Each day of the impeachment trial, KVUE will stream all-day coverage of the proceedings. Managing Editor of Political Content Ashley Goudeau and Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski will be live each day to provide context.

You can watch our coverage on KVUE+, available free on Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. You can also download the free KVUE app to watch the trial proceedings there, and we will also be streaming the trial live each day on KVUE.com and our KVUE YouTube page. Finally, we will have on-air coverage each day on KVUE Daybreak, Midday and KVUE News at 5, 6 and 10.

How to watch the impeachment trial in person

If you want to watch the impeachment trial in person at the Texas State Capitol, access will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, you will need a ticket to get into the Texas Senate gallery, which will open each day at 8 a.m. Those tickets will be handed out on the third floor outside the gallery for the morning and afternoon sessions of the trial.

Tickets for the morning session will be handed out beginning at 7:30 a.m. each day. Afternoon session tickets will be distributed 45 minutes before the gallery reopens to continue the trial following a daily lunch break.

If you leave the gallery at any point, you will need your ticket to get back in.

According to the Statesman report, there are also a few rules once you're in the gallery. Here's a rundown:

No food and drink allowed

All cellphones and other electronic devices must be turned off or set to vibrate

No cameras allowed

No talking, clapping or demonstrating

Attendees must remain seated at all times

Anyone who violates the above rules will be removed and will not be allowed to return that day.

The impeachment trial is expected to last two to three weeks.