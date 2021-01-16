José Andrés delivers meals to National Guard troops protecting DC

The local hero is back supporting the District, one meal at a time.

WASHINGTON — D.C. has a lot on its plate, gearing up for a presidential inauguration like no other while recovering from last week's attack on the Capitol.

Now, upwards of 20,000 National Guard troops are moving in to keep the city secure. They have a lot on their plates too, thanks to D.C. Chef José Andrés, who's delivering them hot meals.

On January 15, Andrés tweeted, "Hey everyone...just finished delivering hot stews to some of the National Guard & others on this rainy night in DC. I know there’s a lot of concern about the Guard...but our city & many restaurants are making sure everyone is taken care of!"

Andrés included a video message from a Lieutenant for the Pennsylvania National Guard, who thanked DC residents for their efforts. "Thank you to all the local businesses, restaurants, and citizens of Washington DC," he said. "You all have been taking care of us - you've been going out of your way to take care of us, giving donations, food, coffee, things like that to help support the troops and we really do appreciate it, guys. Thank you so much."

Hey everyone...just finished delivering hot stews to some of the National Guard & others on this rainy night in DC. I know there’s a lot of concern about the Guard...but our city & many restaurants are making sure everyone is taken care of! One Guardsman had a message to share... pic.twitter.com/IeZcFcoywD — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) January 16, 2021

Andrés is a familiar face when it comes to providing meals to those who need it. He's founder of World Central Kitchen, which works to end hunger around the world and widely regarded as a local hero.