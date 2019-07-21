AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is in custody after allegedly hurling a car jack at another woman and smashing a car windshield, according to an affidavit.

Police said the incident happened after midnight on Saturday morning at the 1700 block of Wooten Park Drive in North Austin.

The victim told the responding officer the father of her child had tried to call her from jail, but she didn’t answer. He then called the suspect, 24-year-old Diana Olivares. Olivares is not related to the victim and they do not live together, police said.

After the call, Olivares showed up to the victim’s residence on Wooten Park Drive to confront her, the affidavit said. The victim reportedly told Olivares to stay out of her business.

Olivares allegedly went to her car and grabbed a metal jack, threatening the victim with it.

A witness intervened, but Olivares allegedly grabbed the jack again and swung it into the rear windshield of a gray Ford, breaking it. The witness again intervened and took the jack away from Olivares, the document said.

The car’s damage is estimated to be around $360. The owner told police he wanted to press charges.

Olivares was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as criminal mischief class B.

