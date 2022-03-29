Javier Ambler case: Former Williamson County sheriff, assistant county attorney to appear in court

Both Robert Chody and Jason Nassour are facing charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and evidence tampering in connection with Ambler's death.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and former Assistant County Attorney Jason Nassour are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning in connection with the death of Javier Ambler.

Ambler died in Williamson County sheriff's deputies' custody in March 2019. Crews from the now-canceled show "Live PD" were with two deputies when they began chasing Ambler because he didn't dim his headlights into oncoming traffic.

The only video available from the incident is from the body camera of an Austin Police Department officer who arrived after the chase ended in a crash in Austin. The video shows the two Williamson County deputies using a Taser on Ambler multiple times as he shouted that he couldn't breathe.

There is no video available from "Live PD" film crews. Chody and Nassour are accused of entering into an agreement with the show's production company to destroy raw, unaired audio and video footage of Ambler's death.

Both are facing charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and evidence tampering. They are due to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

