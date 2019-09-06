AUSTIN, Texas — UT Austin Police and the Austin Police Department are investigating after reports of shots fired early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 2500 Leon St., near North Lamar Boulevard, around 2:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the reported incident.

An investigation is ongoing and a description of the suspect is unclear, UT Austin Police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-2000.

