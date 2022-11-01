UPDATE: Body found in Kirby Lake identified

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office was looking for a woman who voluntarily left a treatment facility and was last seen at the lake, where a body was found.

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: The body found in Kirby Lake Monday has been identified as Sharon Shipley, according to the Abilene Police Department.

On Monday morning, APD officers responded to Kirby Lake West to help search for a missing person.

After an extensive search, Shipley's body was recovered from the lake by Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens.

Notification of next of kin was made on scene.

A death investigation will be completed and Shipley's body will be sent for autopsy.

ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement officers found a body in Kirby Lake during a search Monday for a woman who was last seen there.

According to a release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report a woman named Sharon Shipley voluntarily left a treatment facility in Taylor County and was missing.

The TCSO's investigation showed the woman was last seen at Kirby Lake.

Shipley, at this time, is still missing, according to the release. She is 55-years-old, white, 5’5”, 112 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 325-674-1300.

There has been no confirmation as to the identity of the body found at the lake, as of 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The Abilene Police Department was at the scene to assist the TCSO.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.