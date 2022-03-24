Trauma Recovery Center one step closer to coming to Austin

If approved by the city council, the center would be the first to open in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council voted Thursday to consider bringing a Trauma Recovery Center to Austin.

The center would be the first in the state and would be tasked with assisting underserved communities by connecting survivors with community resources and providing help that does not already exist in the city.

Through clinical case management, therapy, legal advocacy and assistance for funding, these centers address gaps in services. The TRC works to improve mental health outcomes, reduce the likelihood of victims being retraumatized, reduce homelessness, increase the likelihood to return to work and more.

The first Trauma Recovery Center opened in 2011 and has since expanded to 40 centers across eight states.

The council's action comes from a recommendation by the Reimagining Public Safety Task Force 2021. With the council's approval, city staff now have 60 days to report back with costs and feasibility, as well as bring in stakeholders to ensure a community-centered approach.

