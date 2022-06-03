Deep in the Heart has partnered with Texan by Nature (TxN) to bring this exquisite look at Texas to theaters.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas’ first wildlife movie is coming to local cinemas on Friday.

Deep in the Heart will premiere in East Texas theaters honor the Lone Star State's natural wonders.

"Deep in the Heart is a visually stunning celebration of what makes Texas unique — its diverse landscapes and remarkable wildlife behavior that cannot be found anywhere else in the world," the movie's website states. "Told through the eyes of wildlife species ranging from the mysterious blind catfish to the elusive mountain lion, the story follows our ever-changing relationship with the natural world and showcases our ability to destroy, conserve, and recover wildlife and the habitat we mutually depend on. Narrated by Matthew McConaughey and featuring state-of-the-art cinematography, this family-friendly film journeys from the highest peaks in West Texas, through our aquifers, rivers, and bays, and deep into the Gulf of Mexico. Deep in the Heart aims to conserve our remaining wild places, to show the connectivity of water and wildlife, and to recognize Texas’ conservation importance on a continental scale."

The movie will be shown at the following locations in the Pineywoods:

Longview - Regal Theater

Nacogdoches - Fredonia Hotel (Debuting June 9, tickets will be on sale soon)

Palestine - Pint and Barrel (Debuting June 25)

Tyler - Regal Tyler Rose

