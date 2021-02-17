Texas Gas Service discusses the odds for potential gas outages in Austin

Texas Gas Service serves about 250,000 customers in Austin, and around 90% of those are residential customers, according to a spokesperson.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gas Service is warning customers about potential outages due to the cold weather.

While still unsure if outages are imminent, Larry Graham, the community relations manager for Texas Gas Service, told KVUE he's optimistic but also cautious.

"So, we've been able to keep gas flowing to all of our customers in Austin. So, there's really two issues that are on the horizon that we're concerned about, and we hope with a slight warming than the weather, we're going to make it through without any outages. But it is a possibility," Graham said.

Texas Gas Service serves about 250,000 customers in Austin, and 90% of those are residential customers, according to Graham.

One of the concerns, he said, is that some suppliers that the service gets gas from in West Texas have been dealing with issues with freezing on the pipelines.

"So, that potentially could mean there's less gas for us in a day or two, and we can't control that," he said. "So, those are things that could happen. We're hoping that we can manage those and that they won't affect our customers here. But, but we can't control everything.

Another concern is the power outages across the state.

"And so, there's some concern that some of this gas, when it does get flowing from the wells, could be diverted to electric generation facilities, natural gas-powered electric generation facilities," Graham said.

A third concern is that once power is restored, there could be a strain on the system with many residents using gas furnaces and gas water heaters.

"If we have low pressure to an area when all of a sudden 500 homes get their electricity back, it could affect our ability to supply gas to everybody all at once at the same time. So, we're trying to communicate with the City and Austin Energy," Graham said. "I know eager people ... people are eager to turn their furnaces on and to take a hot shower. But we are trying to ask people to take some time after electricity is restored."

He added that it's recommended for customers to wait at least 30 minutes before turning back on gas water heaters or gas furnaces.

Graham also said that if any gas outages do happen, they would not be intentional.

"They would just be if the demand exceeds our ability to get gas through a pipe to serve them," he said.

Graham was unable to provide an expected amount of time a potential outage might last but said it would require workers to go to a home to help restore the system.

"If we lose gas to a home like mine, we have to send an employee out, turn the gas off at the meter. We have to repressurize the system and then send somebody back out to test the house, make sure it's safe, and then turn the gas at the meter back on. So, it's a much more labor-intensive process on the gas side," Graham said. "So, if we knew there were a couple of neighborhoods affected, we would work to get the word out to those people. You know, we would be up on our website, we'd be tweeting about it."