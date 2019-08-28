SAN MARCOS, Texas — A two-hour SWAT callout in San Marcos on Tuesday night has been resolved with the arrest of a terroristic threat, theft and attempted kidnapping suspect.

On Monday, U.S. Marshalls said the warrants were filed by the New Braunfels Police Department charging Julio Vasquez, 31, with two outstanding felonies and one misdemeanor.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force investigated and found that he was hiding with a known associate in San Marcos. After conducting surveillance Tuesday for several hours, they discovered that he was inside a third-party residence of a known associate. By 7:30 p.m., the task force surrounded the residence and commanded that Vasquez surrender.

They later learned that he was inside with a firearm saying he would use it, so they requested assistance from Hays County SWAT.

The San Marcos Police Department said SWAT responded to the 700 block of Bishop Street between Progress and Advance, southeast of Craddock Avenue, around 9 p.m.

The incident was resolved around 9:40 p.m. Vasquez surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Hays County Jail for charges filed in Comal County.

