Shiner Beer partners with Collin Street Bakery for famous fruitcake brew

LINDALE, Texas — Shiner Beer has partnered with a popular East Texas bakery to offer its first-ever fruitcake brew.

The Texas-based beer company has teamed up with Collin Street Bakery to launch the Fruitcake Pastry Porter, which is inspired by the bakery's world-famous DeLuxe® Fruitcakes.

“Shiner reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we'd like to do a fun co-branding venture with the Collin Street Bakery,” recalled Thomas McNutt, Executive Vice President at Collin Street Bakery. “And I responded by saying, ‘Are you sure you've got the right number?’ I was so flattered that they’d think of us.”

According to Collin Street Bakery, not long after that initial call, the collaboration was finalized. But now, there was another question — what should the beer taste like?

“Initially, Shiner suggested the idea of a pairing beer — a beer that would pair nicely with fruitcake,’ said Thomas McNutt. “But then, our Chief Marketing Officier, James Manning, said ‘Hey, why don’t we make a beer that resembles our fruitcake.’ That idea stuck.”

After the vision was established, it was time to get about the business of brewing beer!

In Shiner’s unofficial product release, they described the flavor of the first-ever Deluxe® Fruitcake-inspired beer:

“Introducing our Newest Brewer’s Pride, a collaboration with Collin Street Bakery. A fruitcake-style pastry porter brewed with sweet Texas pecans and rich cherries, barrel-aged to perfection.“

The beer has an alcohol by volume (ABV) measurement of 7.5% and a bitterness of 20 international bitterness units (IBUs).

Check out your local grocery store to see if they are carrying this limited time collab.

To learn more about Shiner Beer, click here.