AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council will vote on a $15 million ordinance during a meeting Thursday, April 9, that provides relief funding to the community due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes support for people, businesses and organizations impacted by the pandemic.

Council members will consider temporarily stopping utility disconnections, waiving utility late fees and reducing electric and water rates, as well as providing additional funds to the city utilities' customer assistance program during this health and economic crisis.

Mayor Pro-Tem Delia Garza, who drafted the relief ordinance, said they would allocate some of this money to organizations in need such as food banks, as wells as towards purchasing personal protective equipment for first responders.

The council will also vote on temporarily occupying three hotels to use for COVID-19 emergency housing, isolation and support services.

The funding would come from the City's reserves, which are currently $25.7 million above the policy level of 12%, according to a city budget briefing.

The City also expected to get $150 million from the federal relief package. However, relief does not only come in the form of financial contributions.

During Thursday's meeting, city leaders will also consider a resolution that condemns violence, hate speech and racism during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically in solidarity of Chinese and Asian Americans.

Another resolution on the table implores Gov. Greg Abbott and Secretary of State, Ruth Ruggero Hughs, to protect the voting rights and the public health of all Texans during the coronavirus pandemic by "permitting voting-by-mail for all voters eligible to vote in Texas elections."

The meeting is set to start at 10 a.m. via video conference.

