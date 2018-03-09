CEDAR PARK, Texas — While some are off of work on Labor Day, first responders, police, and firefighters are still ready to protect and serve.

Sarah O'Toole helps deliver food to firefighters in Cedar Park each Labor Day.

"We really just want to give back on Labor day to these guys and just say thank you for them,” said O’Toole.

It's part of a national campaign from Olive Garden, where O'Toole works.

For almost 20 years, each Labor Day, the restaurant delivers meals to first responders.

"These guys, again they're laboring on Labor Day,” said O’Toole.

But for O’Toole, it's personal. Back in 2013, her Cedar Park home went up in flames. These firefighters rushed to help.

"They responded by within minutes,” said O’Toole.

At 3 a.m., crews worked to fight the electrical fire that started in the attic. O’Toole said their home was a total loss.

"We got out with everything we need, each other,” said O’Toole.

But these firefighters saved something else, something special to O'Toole's two sons, Ricky and Logan -- their sports trophies.

“To a 10-year-old boy, that's a prized possession,” said O’Toole.

For these firefighters, it's a calling of compassion, bravery and service.

"When that call was made, they responded and helped out my family specifically, so that was really touching,” said O’Toole.

A call O’Toole thanks them for answering.

