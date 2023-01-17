Dog recovering from being shot in the face in Llano County

Staff at the Hill Country Humane Society say Messiah had eight bullets and fragments in his body, including his nose and neck.

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — An animal shelter in Llano County is raising money to care for a dog that was shot in the face.

Staff at the Hill Country Humane Society say Messiah had eight bullets and fragments in his body, including his nose and neck. The shelter said someone found the injured dog last week and called the sheriff's office for help.

Messiah update: Messiah is doing great. He is eating and drinking as expected. He is the sweetest boy…. even after all... Posted by Hill Country Humane Society on Monday, January 16, 2023

A vet performed surgery to remove the bullets. All of them missed major arteries.

The shelter said Messiah is doing better but will have a long recovery. He is still at risk with a bullet fragment lodged close to his nasal cavity.

Staff members have raised more than $3,500 to help cover his vet bill.