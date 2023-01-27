Nonprofit sets out on mission to count how many Austinites are experiencing homelessness

Members of ECHO prepared around 3,000 kits ahead of the count to ensure those in need will have some necessities in their possession.

AUSTIN, Texas — Each year, volunteers set out on what's called the "Point In Time" count, which estimates how many people are experiencing homelessness across Austin.

The group leading the mission is the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO). Members are looking to help as many people they can in the process.

"That data is used to advocate for funding public funding. And then that's what we go after when we ask Congress for funds to support our unhoused neighbors," said Angela De Leon, a member of ECHO.

De Leon said the count helps address the needs in the community. Members of ECHO prepared around 3,000 kits ahead of the count to ensure those in need will have some necessities in their possession as the count proceeds throughout the night.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and other City officials were also expected to join the count to see with their own eyes what the community members experiencing homelessness in Austin are going through.

"It's important that policymakers and our communities have the opportunity to get this hands-on experience, to have conversations with our unhoused neighbors, to understand the conditions that our unhoused neighbors are in," Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) said.

The group is going to get a start between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Saturday to make sure foot traffic is down and the numbers are more accurate. De Leon explained that this is a time when people are less likely to be moving around.

"Once we get through this point in time count and have a clear understanding of the level of need that we have here in our city, it's going to be crucial in determining the next steps," Fuentes said.

De Leon said something like this would not be possible without the community rallying together to help.

"We were advocating for 1,000 volunteers. We have about 800, which is pretty close to the goal," De Leon said.

