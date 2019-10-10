PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — One person has died after a crash in Pflugerville on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at Pecan Street and State Highway 130 around 3:10 p.m., Pflugerville police said.
A vehicle heading west on Pecan Street over SH-130 struck the protective barrier on the bridge, ejecting the driver, who fell onto the northbound lanes of the highway.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Northbound SH-130 is shut down until further notice.
No further information is available at this time.
