Police: Student arrested after pistol found in car near Richardson ISD school

Richardson Police said the Berkner High School student was arrested after officers found a pistol in his vehicle nearby.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Police arrested a student Wednesday after officials said he was allegedly seen walking to a Richardson ISD high school with a rifle.

Richardson Police said the department received a call just before 11 a.m. on May 25 of a man walking toward Berkner High School with what appeared to be a rifle.

Richardson Police responded to the area and initiated a search. In collaboration with Richardson ISD, the police department said it was able to identify the suspect as a student of Berkner High School.

The suspect was located but no weapons were found. Police located the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of 1551 East Spring Valley Road and inside, officers found what appeared to be an "AK-47 style pistol" and a "replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle."

The student was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone.

Richardson Police said no other details will be released about the suspect due to his age.

Berkner High School and nearby Springridge Elementary School were placed on lockdown protocols during the incident.

"The Richardson Police Department would like to remind the public of the importance to report suspicious activity, as we recognize the vigilant awareness and actions of the person who initially called 911 to alert law enforcement," Richardson Police said.