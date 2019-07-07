AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Dutch Club watched the Netherlands compete in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday morning at the Waterloo Ice House.

About 50 people who participate in the Austin Dutch Club cheered on the Netherlands women’s national soccer team on Sunday morning for the World Cup final.

“I like the fact that we can celebrate this all together with families, little ones, and we also invited some American friends … because it's the U.S. against the Netherlands, so it's perfect to celebrate it together, and to watch the game together,” said Sander van Meurs, who organized the gathering.

Candice Davis was one of the USA fans cheering amidst all the Dutch fans.

“Kind of intimidating in this sea of orange but it was fun,” Davis said. “It was fun, you know, the team, Netherlands, they're out here in droves, so we were the mighty few against the many.”

One of the many was Dirk Colpaart, who was born in the Netherlands and has lived in Austin since 2006.

“For me, this is my fourth World Cup,” Colpaart said. “I saw the one in '74, Holland against Germany, I saw the one in '78 against Argentina, and I saw the one in 2010 against Spain, and this is the first female World Cup. Unfortunately, we lost all of them.”

Despite the loss, he said it was a good gathering of families and friends.

Another Netherlands fan, Clasine Dickson, was cheering with her family.

“I was actually born in Holland and immigrated with my family when I was a baby and I've lived in Texas all my life, but I still have my Dutch blood,” she said. “It's win-win for me either way because, you know, I am an American citizen now but I love my Dutch roots as well.”

