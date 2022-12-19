Former Alamo Drafthouse employee who accused company of union busting receives settlement

The former waiter said the money was well worth it and encourages others to stand up for their rights.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A former South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse Cinema employee who said he was fired for unionizing reached a settlement with the movie company.

"They offered me a large sum of money," said former Alamo Drafthouse waiter Simon Ingrand.

In July, Alamo Drafthouse workers on South Lamar held a sick-out calling for better pay, and, a day later, Ingrand said he was fired.

"Fortunately, thanks to my training with the IWW [Industrial Workers of the World], I knew that I had Weingarten rights, so I could ask for a union representative to be present with me and taking notes during the firing process," said Ingrand.

He also recorded the firing and used it to file an unfair labor practice case with the National Labor Relations Board.

Ingrand was part of the union Drafthouse United. He said he was accused of using company data to send a message informing employees about the rally. He said the accusations were false and were a form of union busting.

Ingrand said the settlement was validated in early December. He added, he was paid for unemployment, waiving reinstatement and other benefits lost and any consequential damages incurred because of termination. Because on an NDA, he cannot say how much money he was paid out.

"They were just scared that I would come back to work," said Ingrand. "They were willing to offer me a lot of money just to waive my right of reinstatement."

In July, I told you about Alamo Drafthouse workers accusing management of union busting at the South Lamar location.



Today, I spoke with an employee who got fired after organizing a sick out. He says the company paid him a settlement this month. @KVUE — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) December 20, 2022

There were 14 other Drafthouse United members listed in the settlement along with Ingrand. Now, all of their names will sit on the breakroom wall, explaining they have been cleared of wrongdoing and the company will not interfere with union practices.

Attorney Justin Roberts said these settlements are common.

"In about 90% of cases that are meritorious, they will get to a settlement or a private agreement with that company," said Roberts.

Roberts said employees' unionization efforts have taken off this year for many reasons, including the worker shortage.

"In fact, in 2022, we've had a banner year for unionization in the United States after two decades of decline for unions," said Justin.

Ingrand said if he didn't train with Industrial Workers of the World and learn his rights, he isn't sure the outcome would be the same. He encourages others to do the same.

"Don't be afraid to stand up for yourself," said Ingrand. "Stand up for your rights because without workers, the work doesn't get done and businesses do not run."

KVUE reached out to Alamo Drafthouse for a statement. This article will be updated once it's received.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube