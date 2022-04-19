Central Texans honor loved ones lost to AIDS at Pease Park

Red flags have been placed along a half-mile route at the park. They will be on display through Sunday.

The group Hill Country Ride for AIDS has organized a Mile of Silence art installation in Pease Park this month as a way to commemorate those lost to the AIDS epidemic.

The HCRA has helped raise over $11 million to help the nine agencies across Central Texas dedicated to helping end the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The art installation is made up of red flags with the names of people who lost their lives to AIDS, long-term survivors, and advocates who are working to eradicate the virus.

“The Mile of Silence Red Flags are one of the most tangible elements of the Hill Country Ride for AIDS each year and we are excited to partner with Pease Park Conservancy to bring this installation downtown so more people can engage with our mission,” says Ride director Taylor Stockett.

Residents are encouraged to walk, run or cycle through the park and reflect on the lives lost to the disease and the work that remains to discover a cure.