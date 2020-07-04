WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County judge said the county is predicting total confirmed cases in Williamson County will rise to 100,000.

County Judge Bill Gravell said at a county commissioners meeting on Tuesday, "the number of confirmed cases, if things continue on this trend, for Williamson County could be close to 100,000 confirmed cases."

He added that he expects to see this number over time.

“Death projections are in the hundreds,” Gravell reportedly said during the meeting, according to KVUE's media partners at Austin American-Statesman.

A Williamson County official said the county makes up 25.89% of the six-county MSA (metropolitan statistical area) region. The figure is based on a 75% reduction in interactions.

On Tuesday, the Williamson County and Cities Health District announced a fourth death due to coronavirus and also confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in the county. This brings the total number of confirmed cases up to 87 in the county.

On Tuesday, the Commissioners Court approved $2.5 million to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Some money will be spent on resources for first responders such as personal protective equipment like masks and gowns, as well as on test kits and overtime for county staff responding to coronavirus-related matters, according to county spokesperson Connie Odom.

“Right now we are under a declaration that may allow for reimbursement from FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency],” Odom said. “That reimbursement may be up to 75% of eligible expenses.”

