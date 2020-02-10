Rev. John Jenkins' symptoms are mild and he is currently working from home.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins tested positive for COVID-19 just days after facing criticism for not wearing a mask during the Supreme Court announcement for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House.

In response, Jenkins had said: “I write to express my regret for certain choices I made that day and for failing to lead as I should have."

University of @NotreDame President Rev. John Jenkins is in attendance for Barrett’s nomination. He is one of the many people in the audience not wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/dzlPvmsCEu — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 26, 2020

Fr. Jenkins learned a colleague he had been in contact with tested positive and so Jenkins decided to get tested. When that result came back positive, Jenkins went into isolation and will continue to work from home.

“The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be." Jenkins said in a statement.