State police find $2 million worth of meth, fentanyl in van during I-70 traffic stop

The narcotics were being transported from Memphis, Tenn. to Indianapolis.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A traffic stop in west central Indiana turned up an estimated $2 million in drugs intended for Indianapolis.

An Indiana State Police trooper pulled a Chrysler van over on Interstate 70 near the 59-mile marker around 1:30 p.m. Monday for unsafe lane movement. While talking with the driver, 32-year-old Ester Osegueda, police say the trooper "observed criminal indicators" that led police to search the vehicle.

While searching the van, the trooper found 134 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 90 pounds of fentanyl concealed in the cargo area of the vehicle. Police say the narcotics were headed to Indianapolis from Memphis, Tenn. and are valued at an estimated $2 million.