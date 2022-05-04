Star Wars day at Austin's Highball returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

A long time ago ... an event paying homage to the galactic epic helped raise money for charity, but the pandemic put a stop to it, until now.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a two-year pause due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the “May the 4th Be With Y’all” event returns to The Highball in South Austin. The event starts at 7 p.m. and goes through midnight.

Behind the event are Star Wars super fans Stephanie Marlar and Lisa Taye Cohen who founded Silver Leg Creative and enlisted the help of Rob Gasper, a local artist, and Jonathan McMahon, a museum professional to organize an event featuring artists and performers to raise money for charity. The event encourages people to cosplay as their favorite Star Wars character.

One of the main draws to the event is the presence of the 501st Clone Trooper Garrison, a troupe of the ubiquitous clones popularized in the films and shows.

The event will also feature a costume contest, choreographed fights and demonstrations, a tarot reader, live music and more.

There’s a $10 suggested donation and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the SAFE Alliance of Austin.