City of San Marcos accepting space heater donations

Space heaters can be dropped off at the San Marcos Electric Utility Office through Dec. 22.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is hosting its first-ever Winter Heater Donation Drive, according to a report from Community Impact.

Space heaters can be dropped off at the San Marcos Electric Utility Office, located at 1040 N. Highway 123.

The city's director of utilities said the City decided to host the donation drive after the "outstanding support from residents" during this past summer's fan drive.

If you would like to purchase a space heater to be donated, you can do so through the City's Amazon wishlist and have it delivered to the Public Services Center, located at 2217 East McCarty Lane.

Community Impact reports that any monetary contributions will go toward space heater purchases.

To learn more, call San Marcos Utilities at 512-393-8300.