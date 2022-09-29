City council could move forward with HealthSouth development plan this week

For six years, the City has been working to redevelop the former HealthSouth property near 12th and Red River.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As the City struggles to create more affordable housing, one plan to make more in Downtown Austin could take a step forward this week.

For six years, the City has been working to redevelop the former HealthSouth property near 12th and Red River Streets.

On Thursday, the Austin City Council could approve a plan to create two mixed-use towers on that property that would include apartments, commercial space, a child care center and more.

Council members want 25% of the housing in these towers to hit the "affordable" threshold for low-income residents. City documents show that the development will have 921 total rentals, with 232 of those designated affordable housing units.

The last action taken was in July of this year when the Council authorized an amendment to the exclusive negotiation agreement with the developer, Aspen Heights Partners, to extend the agreement through Sept. 30.

The execution of a master development agreement could be approved this Thursday.

For more information, visit the Austin City Council website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube