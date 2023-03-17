'The Crown' Films Prince William and Kate's University Days -- and St. Andrews Students Are Loving It

After a season spent on the dissolution of the marriage between then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, The Crown is moving on to young love!

The lauded Netflix drama has been filming at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, which many will know as the place where Prince William was studying when he met his future wife, Kate Middleton.

For The Crown's upcoming sixth season, actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy are playing the young couple in their college years, and St. Andrews students had a great time spying on the production and snapping TikToks of the pair filming a scene in which Kate is holding hands with another man, before William chases after her.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

During their St. Andrews days, William and Kate were students in the same residence, St Salvator's Hall. However, despite their chance encounter during their first year, they wouldn't start dating until 2003. "When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her," William recalled during an interview years later. "I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there."

The sixth and final season of The Crown will pick up after the events of season 5, which depicted the end of Prince Charles and Diana's marriage in 1997, just before the latter started dating Dodi Fayed, while Prince William was seen as a teenager during his Eton days.

While Senan West portrayed William in season 5, Rufus Kampa will play a slightly older version before McVey takes over as the prince during his young adult years. The Crown marks the first TV roles for Kampa, McVey and Bellamy.