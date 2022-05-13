Marc Anthony Is Engaged to Nadia Ferreira: Everything to Know About the Former Miss Universe Contestant

Marc Anthony put a ring on it! The 53-year-old singer recently proposed to his 23-year-old girlfriend, Nadia Ferreira.

The two just made their relationship Instagram official in March, and looked absolutely blissful as they celebrated their engagement at Sexy Fish Miami on Thursday.

As fans anticipate their wedding, here's what to know about Anthony's soon-to-be bride.

Nadia Ferreira Just Celebrated a Birthday

Anthony might have proposed on Ferreira's birthday! On Tuesday, the model turned 23 and shared a photo of her birthday cake on Instagram.

"Best birthday ever 🥳🎂✨," she captioned the pic.

She Has Been Living in Mexico

While Ferreira was born in Villarrica, Paraguay, as of February she was living in Mexico, and posted about her positive experience in the country.

"Very happy and grateful for the great welcome and coexistence with Ambassador Gloria Amarilla and the entire team of the Embassy of Paraguay in Mexico," she captioned a photo (translated from Spanish) of herself with Amarilla. "I have been living in Mexico for more than two years, a country that opened its doors to me in such a wonderful way that today I consider it my second home. Thanks to the team for the incredible attention! Paraguayans in Mexico."

She's a Pageant Contestant

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, Ferreira represented Paraguay at Miss Universe, and was first runner-up, the highest placement for the country in the history of the pageant to date. She had previously been crowned Miss Teen Universe Paraguay 2015, and was third runner-up at Miss Teen Universe 2015.

Coincidentally, this is not the first pageant contestant that has been in a relationship with Anthony. The singer's former wife, Shannon De Lima, was a silver medalist in the 2005 Miss Earth Venezuela beauty pageant.

She's Modeled in Numerous Magazines

Ferreira has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L'Officiel, and Robb Report Singapore. Most recently, she posed on the cover of Dubai's XPEDITION magazine and was hailed as the "Queen of Paraguay."

She Has TV Experience

In March, Ferreira commentated on styles from the 2022 Oscars red carpet for ¡HOLA! TV.

In 2015, she also participated in Telefuturo's Parodiando, a TV show in which participants had to perform parodies of famous singers. Ferreira parodied Taylor Swift and Violetta.

She'll be Wife No. 4

Ferreira will soon be Anthony's fourth wife. He was married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014, and to Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017. He has six kids: Ariana, 28, with Debbie Rosado; Chase, 26, whom he adopted with Rosado; Cristian, 21, with Torres; Ryan, 18, with Torres; and 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with Lopez.