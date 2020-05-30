'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson and Family React to Phil's News About His Long-Lost Daughter

TheDuck Dynasty family got bigger this week, and everyone couldn't be happier! After Phil Robertson revealed that he recently discovered he has a 45-year-old daughter named Phyliss this week, his family took to social media to welcome her.

Sadie Robertson reposted a photo on her Instagram Story that her mother, Korie, shared on her timeline that included Phyliss.

"The bigger the better," Sadie wrote in the since-expired pic. In Korie's beach-side photo with her sister-in-laws and Phyliss, she wrote that they recently found out that her husband, Willie, has a sister.

"It was as much a surprise to all of us as it probably is to you, but life is full of surprises, and this one is especially sweet!" Korie wrote. "Our annual family beach pics were even crazier, and the Robertson men are now officially outnumbered so we’re feeling pretty good right about now, ha! Welcome to the fam, Phyllis; I promise it’s never boring :)"

Willie, on his end, also posted a new family pic, captioning the shot: "So good finding my long lost sister. Can’t wait to share life with y’all’s family. Welcome to the nuttiest family around."

Sadie's uncle, Jase, also posted a solo pic of him and Phyliss, adding, "Yep, I have a sister. And she’s awesome."

During the latest episode of his Unashamed podcast, the Robertson patriarch revealed that he had an affair back in the '70s and found out he had a daughter.

Phil was joined on the podcast by his four other children, sons Al, Jase, Jep and Willie, whom he shares with his wife, Kay, who goes by Miss Kay. Al said the family first learned about Phyliss after she wrote him and his brother Jase a letter claiming to be their sister.

"Basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that dad might be her dad," Al explained, saying they at first "dismissed" her claims. "Well, once we get into that and start looking at it a little more deeply, I'm like, 'Oh woah, woah... there might be something to this.'"

Hear more in the video above.