Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Address Their Split on 'The Hills: New Beginnings' (Exclusive)

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are discussing the details of their split. In an exclusive clip from The Hills: New Beginnings' second season, the former couple meets up with their pups for a chat.

As the greet each other with hugs, Jenner reveals in a confessional that he believes his and Carter's relationship "ran its course." The pair announced their split in August 2019 after five years together.

"After we had our split, it was obviously tough for both of us. She got into a relationship with somebody and I didn't find out until I saw it in the press," Jenner says, alluding to Carter and Cyrus' romance. "But after some time had passed, I realized this is where our lives were going."

"We're going to be separated, we're not gonna be together, but let's still be in each other's lives," he continues. "Let's still maintain a friendship and a love. We've been able to do that."

While speaking to Jenner, Carter thanks her former flame for apologizing to her during a recent conversation.

"I feel like throughout the course of our breakup, there has been so much speculation about why we broke up. We've never talked about it publicly, other than, 'We weren't lining up. Things weren't right,'" she says. "Granted, you drinking was not the only reason, but I just appreciated when you said that the other night and just took some responsibility in front of everyone."

Jenner accepts the thanks, before telling Carter that "there were certain things in our marriage that were also driving me to drink more than normal, honestly."

"The pressure of having kids and stuff like that," he explains. "So I honestly think that was weighing on me heavily and it was causing me to drink unhealthy amounts."

While Carter nods along to what Jenner has to say, in the confessional, she notes that she believes he "likes to use me pressuring him as a little bit of a scapegoat for his drinking."

"I think I would find what Brody's saying more hurtful if I didn't understand that he really did love me, and love our relationship," she says. "I think he was committing to having kids and getting married because he didn't want me to go anywhere."

Back in their conversation, Jenner turns his attention to life after their breakup, telling Carter, "The circumstances of what happened after our split, catered to that negative s**t."

"The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever," Jenner says.

Carter chimes in to say that she doesn't think Jenner's characterization is "totally fair," to which he replies, "We had some fun, but you said to me you weren't into girls."

"Well," she responds, "I think I had never met somebody that I was into."

"Right," Jenner acknowledges. "But it was a shock for me and, I think, for a lot of people that saw that."

The Hills: New Beginnings returns to MTV on May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.