Best 2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes: From Kim Kardashian to Kelly Ripa

Celebrities are getting into the Halloween spirit!

While this year's festivities might look different amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood is still dressing up and celebrating in their own special way. Whether it's a small family gathering, a work collaboration or just for fun, these famous faces aren't letting the spookiest day of the year pass them by.

Kim Kardashian West teamed up with her pal, Jonathan Cheban, to channel their inner Carole Baskin and Tiger King Joe Exotic. Kim's four kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- were dressed up as tigers.

The dynamic duo recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about their costumes for this year, and what it's been like getting the Halloween episode together during the pandemic.

"Get ready for Joe Exotic! Kelly Ripa as Joe Exotic and she is remarkably memorable as Joe Exotic," Seacrest teased. The co-stars rocked quite a few different costumes -- including dressing up as Schitt's Creek characters -- during their Halloween special.

The Today show hosts also honored Broadway during their Friday episode. Carson Daly wore a classic tuxedo and acted as the host for the show. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer dressed as Velma and Roxie, respectively, as they performed a dance from Chicago.

Al Roker channeled King George III and Craig Melvin was Alexander Hamilton, as the pair lip-synced to songs including "You'll Be Back," "Alexander Hamilton," and "My Shot" from Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical, Hamilton. Jenna Bush Hager opted to go the feline route for her costume, performing Cats' most iconic song, "Memories."

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie then dressed as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked, and lip-synced to "Popular" and "Defying Gravity."

We are celebrating the stories, scores and songs that move us. Welcome to TODAY’s Best of Broadway! #HalloweenTODAY 🎃 pic.twitter.com/QKV7XVVKkY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 30, 2020

Drew Barrymore also dressed up as Glinda the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz during her show on Friday.

Mindy Kaling embodied Devi Vishwakumar, who is played by actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, on her Netflix show, Never Have I Ever. She also recreated the Little Fires Everywhere poster.

Kylie Jenner and her gal pals were sexy Power Rangers.

See more celeb Halloween costumes, below.