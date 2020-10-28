Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James and More React to Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series Victory

Champions once again! The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday, and Hollywood's biggest celebs could hardly contain their excitement.
After the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Twitter erupted with celebratory messages and tributes.
"Congratulation @Dodgers! What a fantastic championship," Tweeted former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The movie star also shared a video of himself delivering his best take on announcer Vin Scully's iconic kick-off phrase, "It's time for Dodger baseball."
Meanwhile, LeBron James -- who recently led the Los Angeles Lakers to their NBA Championship earlier this month, celebrated the win, while lamenting the impossibility of throwing a parade.
"Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆" James wrote.
"This. Makes. Me. Sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Happy. 😭🙌 Congrats @dodgers," Zachary Levi wrote along side an image of the team photoshopped to look like a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "What a doozie of a year."
Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano evoked her outspoken political beliefs with her subtle yet clever tweet that read simple, "Blue Wave #Dodgers." She also shared a flashback snapshot of herself rocking a Dodgers jersey years ago, and wrote, "TEARS! Woooooohoooooo! Thank you, #Dodgers!"
Here's how some other famous Dodger fans and baseball lovers celebrated the exciting victory.
This is the Dodgers' seventh World Series title in the franchise's history, and their first since 1988. The Dodgers previously made it to the World Series in 2017 and 2018, but lost to the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox, respectively.
This marks the second recent major sports victory for Los Angeles, after the L.A. Lakers won the NBA Championship on Oct. 11.
