Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com
Photos: Hurricane Laura
1/21
12NewsNow
The photo shows flooding and downed trees from Hurricane Laura on Meeks Drive in Orange County, Texas, on Aug 27, 2020.
2/21
NASA/ Astronaut Chris Cassidy
Hurricane Laura captured from the International Space Station on Aug. 26, 2020. (Twitter: @Astro_SEAL)
3/21
12NewsNow
Damage from Hurricane Laura at the Flying J Truck Stop at State Highway 62 at Interstate 10 in Orange County, Texas, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
4/21
12NewsNow
Damage from Hurricane Laura at the Flying J Truck Stop at State Highway 62 at Interstate 10 on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
5/21
6/21
Jeff Brooks
Credit: Jeff Brooks
7/21
Monique Daniels
Credit: Monique Daniels
8/21
9/21
Viewer photo
Harrington Heights Beaumont
10/21
Julie Gerald
Temple Springs north of Kirbyville, taken by Julie Gerald
11/21
Clay Campbell
Clay Campbell, Port Neches Park
12/21
Kelli Lewis, Groves
Kelli Lewis, Groves
13/21
AP
A building that was damaged overnight by Hurricane Laura stands in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Stephen Jones via AP)
14/21
NASA/ Astronaut Chris Cassidy
Hurricane Laura captured from the International Space Station on Aug. 26, 2020. (Twitter: @Astro_SEAL)
15/21
NASA/ Astronaut Chris Cassidy
Hurricane Laura captured from the International Space Station on Aug. 26, 2020. (Twitter: @Astro_SEAL)
16/21
NASA/ Astronaut Chris Cassidy
Hurricane Laura captured from the International Space Station on Aug. 26, 2020. (Twitter: @Astro_SEAL)
17/21
AP
Crew members of a shrimp boat called the Sea Lion V prepare as they wait for Hurricane Laura to make landfall, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Port Arthur, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
18/21
12News Now
Damage from Hurricane Laura at the Flying J Truck Stop at State Highway 62 at Interstate 10 in Orange County, Texas, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
19/21
12NewsNow
Damage from Hurricane Laura at the Flying J Truck Stop at State Highway 62 at Interstate 10 in Orange County, Texas, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
20/21
12NewsNow
The photo shows flooding and downed trees from Hurricane Laura on Meeks Drive in Orange County, Texas, on Aug 27, 2020.
21/21
Kelsey Johnson
1
/
21
×
12NewsNow
The photo shows flooding and downed trees from Hurricane Laura on Meeks Drive in Orange County, Texas, on Aug 27, 2020.
