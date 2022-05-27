Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Health
Nation World
Defenders
Life
Entertainment
Money
Politics
Community
Features
Latest News Stories
In his own words, KVUE photojournalist recalls 1997 Jarrell tornado and how it affected him
Silver Alert issued for Austin man last seen in Manor
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
7-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closing & Delays
Traffic
Skycams
Blogs
Allergy
Latest Weather Stories
Concordia University Brandon
Concordia University Annette
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Austin, TX »
94°
Austin, TX »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Coronavirus
Schools
Forever Families
Defenders
Radar
Allergies
Boomtown
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Photos: Uvalde community mourns students and teachers killed in Robb Elementary mass shooting
1/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
2/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
3/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
4/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
5/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
6/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
7/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
8/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
9/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
10/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
11/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
12/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
13/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
14/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
15/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
16/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
17/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
18/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
19/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
20/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
21/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
22/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
23/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
24/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
25/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
26/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
27/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
28/28
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
1
/
28
×
Heikki Mustonen
The Uvalde community is mourning students and teachers lost in the Robb Elementary shooting.
More
KVUE would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow