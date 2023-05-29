Skip Navigation
PHOTOS: Remembering fallen service members - Memorial Day 2023
1/6
Lisa Bell
Throughout his illustrious military career in the United States Air Force, Joseph was an Avionics Specialist. Credit: Lisa Bell
2/6
Rhea McGee (brother)
Received Medal of Honor for his actions that day. A medical aidman trained at Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX. Credit: Rhea McGee (brother)
3/6
Dtr Michelle Luna
Thank you to all Military service men and woman on this Memoroial Day! Credit: Dtr Michelle Luna
4/6
USMC
Jose served in the USMC from 1968-1969 in Vietnam. He passed away in 2014 . We love and miss you !! Hoorah !! Credit: USMC
5/6
Bradley Keup - son
Credit: Bradley Keup - son
6/6
Unknown
Died while in training to be a forward air artillery observer outside of Gainesville, Texas. Credit: Unknown
Rhea McGee (brother)
Throughout his illustrious military career in the United States Air Force, Joseph was an Avionics Specialist. Credit: Lisa Bell
