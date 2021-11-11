Skip Navigation
Photos: Honoring your vets on Veterans Day
Photos: Honoring your vets on Veterans Day
1/10
U. S. Navy
Bill Whitmire of the U.S. Navy Credit: U. S. Navy
2/10
Wade Key
Ed Reed WWII Credit: Wade Key
3/10
Raquel Gonzales
Grandpas: Jesus Morones (WWII) and Frank de Leon (Korean War) Credit: Raquel Gonzales
4/10
Trey McFeaters
5/10
Dawn Thomas Dilley
Sgt. Michael L Thomas US Army 1992-2012 Credit: Dawn Thomas Dilley
6/10
Brenda Parnell
My Dad, Joe Oscar Jaime. Served in WWII. The Greatest Generation.
7/10
KVUE viewer
Lois Dzenowski was a member of the U.S. Army.
8/10
Sargent Paul Arriola served in the United States Air Force 1981-1991Thank you for your service and all the other men and women who have served and continue to serve today.❤️
9/10
My daddy, Duane L. Stroh. USAF retired.
10/10
First Travis county casualty for Vietnam war. Victor Flores Jr
