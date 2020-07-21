Skip Navigation
PHOTOS: NEOWISE comet in Central Texas
1/10
Whit Siever
Shot on July 16 just north of Liberty Hill (Photo credit: Whit Siever)
2/10
Dub Austin
My husband took these photos on 7/20. Credit: Dub Austin
3/10
Dub Austin
My husband took these photos on 7/20. Credit: Dub Austin
4/10
T Lozano
I took this picture Sat night. Credit: T Lozano
5/10
Matthew Brooks
Drove out to wallburg Texas set up a tripod with my wife and took over 200 shots to get this. Credit: Matthew Brooks
6/10
Whit Siever
Seen Thu July 16 just north of Liberty Hill, Sony Alpha A7R2 attached to 500mm Sigma lens Credit: Whit Siever
7/10
Whit Siever
Seen Thu July 16 just north of Liberty Hill, Sony Alpha A7R2 attached to 500mm Sigma lens Credit: Whit Siever
8/10
Whit Siever
Seen Thu July 16 just north of Liberty Hill, Sony Alpha A7R2 attached to 500mm Sigma lens Credit: Whit Siever
9/10
Rudy Ximenez
10/10
Thurman McGowen
From my patio again tonight! Credit: Thurman McGowen
Whit Siever
Shot on July 16 just north of Liberty Hill (Photo credit: Whit Siever)
