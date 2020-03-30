KVUE.com would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Social distancing got you feeling blue? Take a look at some bluebonnets around Austin
A bluebonnet on the side of the road. Photo: @henke_photos, Instagram
Bluebonnets in downtown Austin. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
A patch of bluebonnets along I-35 and Woodward Street in Austin. Photo: Angela Carver
A bee prepares to land on a bluebonnet. Photo: Jennifer Kopp
Bluebonnets in downtown Austin. John Gusky, KVUE
Bluebonnets in downtown Austin. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
Bluebonnets at sunset. Photo: @atxcarlos_h_photography, Instagram
Bluebonnets in Downtown Austin. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
Bluebonnets at sunset. Photo: @travlonghorns, Instagram
Bluebonnet field in Austin. Photo: @shepixes, Instagram
A white bluebonnet. Photo: @guthrie_mw, Instagram
A French bulldog plays in patch of bluebonnets. Photo: @frenchipoo, Instagram
A Doberman enjoys spring bluebonnets. Photo: @abbylynngibson, Instagram
A close view of a bluebonnet. Photo: @tracy_costello_photography, Instagram
A butterfly on a bluebonnet. Photo: @jenniferkopp, Instagram
Bluebonnets in front of the Texas State Capitol building. Photo: @jenniferkopp, Instagram
The sun peaking behind bluebonnets. Photo: @photography.king.18, Instagram
Bluebonnets line a waterfront in Austin. Photo: @travlonghorns, Instagram
An Easter dog visiting bluebonnets. Photo: @jaxthefloofysheltie, Instagram
A Golden Doodle visiting a bluebonnet patch. Photo: @camperdoodledoo, Instagram
