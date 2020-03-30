WATCH LIVE
Social distancing got you feeling blue? Take a look at some bluebonnets around Austin
01 / 20
A bluebonnet on the side of the road. Photo: @henke_photos, Instagram
02 / 20
Bluebonnets in downtown Austin. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
03 / 20
A patch of bluebonnets along I-35 and Woodward Street in Austin. Photo: Angela Carver
04 / 20
A bee prepares to land on a bluebonnet. Photo: Jennifer Kopp
05 / 20
Bluebonnets in downtown Austin. John Gusky, KVUE
06 / 20
Bluebonnets in downtown Austin. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
07 / 20
Bluebonnets at sunset. Photo: @atxcarlos_h_photography, Instagram
08 / 20
Bluebonnets in Downtown Austin. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
09 / 20
Bluebonnets at sunset. Photo: @travlonghorns, Instagram
10 / 20
Bluebonnet field in Austin. Photo: @shepixes, Instagram
11 / 20
A white bluebonnet. Photo: @guthrie_mw, Instagram
12 / 20
A French bulldog plays in patch of bluebonnets. Photo: @frenchipoo, Instagram
13 / 20
A Doberman enjoys spring bluebonnets. Photo: @abbylynngibson, Instagram
14 / 20
A close view of a bluebonnet. Photo: @tracy_costello_photography, Instagram
15 / 20
A butterfly on a bluebonnet. Photo: @jenniferkopp, Instagram
16 / 20
Bluebonnets in front of the Texas State Capitol building. Photo: @jenniferkopp, Instagram
17 / 20
The sun peaking behind bluebonnets. Photo: @photography.king.18, Instagram
18 / 20
Bluebonnets line a waterfront in Austin. Photo: @travlonghorns, Instagram
19 / 20
An Easter dog visiting bluebonnets. Photo: @jaxthefloofysheltie, Instagram
20 / 20
A Golden Doodle visiting a bluebonnet patch. Photo: @camperdoodledoo, Instagram

