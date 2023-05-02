Skip Navigation
PHOTOS: Teacher Appreciation Day 2023
1/9
Coral Terry
Thank you, Mrs. Noonan!!! Mrs. Noonan is in her 54th year of teaching! She is a Pre-K teacher at Elgin Elementary School, and is simply the best! Credit: Coral Terry
2/9
Jim Terry
Kudos to Mrs. Burns, a 4th grade teacher at Hyde Park Elementary School in Austin, Texas! She makes the kids excited to learn every day! Credit: Jim Terry
3/9
DE McNary
Credit: DE McNary
4/9
AISD
Credit: AISD
5/9
Diana Martinez (co-worker)
Credit: Diana Martinez (co-worker)
6/9
AISD
Credit: AISD
7/9
Diana Martinez (co-worker)
Credit: Diana Martinez (co-worker)
8/9
Diana Martinez (co-worker)
Credit: Diana Martinez (co-worker)
9/9
Mom
Danielle V is a teacher for Hays CISD! Thank you for all you do! You’re appreciated and much loved! Credit: Mom
Jim Terry
Thank you, Mrs. Noonan!!! Mrs. Noonan is in her 54th year of teaching! She is a Pre-K teacher at Elgin Elementary School, and is simply the best! Credit: Coral Terry
