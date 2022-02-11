Skip Navigation
Celebrating your love in photos for Valentine's Day
1/9
Stephen Morales
A tale of love that started with Cupid, the park, and dogs Credit: Stephen Morales
2/9
Parisa, the daughter
Us, 25 years & counting Credit: Parisa, the daughter
3/9
Self and my aunt
Meant to be Credit: Self and my aunt
4/9
A friend
We were neighbors. Fell in love at first sight. Been married this September 24 yrs. Definitely soul mates. Credit: A friend
5/9
Self and my aunt
Credit: Self and my aunt
6/9
Self and my aunt
Credit: Self and my aunt
7/9
Me, it was a selfie
My husband and I. Met in 5th grade, married in 2017. We have a 2 year old, Maggie. Credit: Me, it was a selfie
8/9
Stephen Morales
A tale of love that started with Cupid, the park, and dogs. Credit: Stephen Morales
9/9
Stephen Morales
A tale of love that started with Cupid, the park, and dogs Credit: Stephen Morales
1
/
9
×
Stephen Morales
A tale of love that started with Cupid, the park, and dogs Credit: Stephen Morales
