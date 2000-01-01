VOTE TEXAS

July 14 is the 2020 Texas primary runoff election. Democrat and Republican voters will vote to determine which candidates will move on to the general election in November for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the Texas Legislature, the Railroad Commission, judicial seats and other local positions. The Democratic party has two statewide runoff elections, one for the race against current U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November, and one for the Democratic ticket in the race for railroad commissioner.