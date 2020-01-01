Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Health
Nation World
Defenders
Life
Entertainment
Money
Politics
Community
Features
Latest News Stories
Election result updates in Central Texas: Joe Biden wins Wisconsin
Vanessa Fuentes defeats opponents in race for Austin City Council District 2 seat in November election
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closing & Delays
Traffic
Skycams
Blogs
Allergy
Latest Weather Stories
Concordia University Brandon
Concordia University Annette
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Longhorns
Latest Sports Stories
Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers football game to air on KVUE
Texas Longhorns 2020 women's basketball schedule and game results
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Newsletter
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Latest News Stories
Daily Blast Live
Democrats' push for Senate control halted by GOP; key races undecided
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Austin, TX »
78°
Austin, TX »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Schools
Forever Families
Defenders
Radar
Allergies
Vote Texas
Boomtown 2040
Pay It Forward
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
2020 Balance of Power
KVUE would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow