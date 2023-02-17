Winds could slow down Austin Marathon times

Aside from a southwesterly flow potentially slowing down runners at times, it should be a pleasant occasion

AUSTIN, Texas — This Sunday, the annual Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K will take place in downtown Austin and across the city, and multiple roads will be closed as a result of the event.

As such, the forecast for the event will be key in how the race will shake out and how final times will be affected.

For Sunday morning's race, which starts at 7 a.m., temperatures will be in the upper 40s, compared to the 30s that we had experienced to start Friday and Saturday morning. This will allow for slightly more comfortable conditions and to allow for lesser layers for runners, which would hinder race times.

A vital component when dealing with the winds are not only the wind speeds, but the direction as well. A runner's best friend is tailwind, because it helps runners with their race times. Meanwhile a headwind, when runners are against the wind, can create drag and hinder race times. It's important to note that a majority of the marathon course deals with a crosswind and headwind. The first part of both courses has a tailwind after mile three. However, the 5K course starts with a headwind and ends with a tailwind. This is because winds on Sunday will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Runners participating in the half marathon will have a chance to improve their race times with a tailwind between miles three through six. Runners participating in the marathon will have another tailwind chance between miles 12 and half and 15, as well as brief tailwind after mile 20.

The course, which resembles a disorganized drawing of the State of Texas outline, travels down South Congress, then back up 1st Street after briefly touching Ben White Boulevard. The course then travels along Cesar Chavez Street, which turns into Lake Austin Boulevard while crossing under MoPac. Runners will then travel along Enfield Road and West 15th Street before the Half Marathon runners return to the State Capitol to finish their race.

The marathoners then continue through the University of Texas campus before making turns through East Austin before arriving back at the Capitol to finish the race.

Additionally, if you're planning any outdoor post-race celebrations, Sunday afternoon would be a GREAT day to do it with highs topping out in the mid-70s.

