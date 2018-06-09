Austin — It's just what the doctor ordered, though maybe not the best timing.

Several rounds of rainfall, some likely heavy, is expected to sweep through the Austin metro this weekend.

If you plan to be outside for the weekend, you may want to bring the rain gear. On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns host Tulsa in their first home football game of the season which kicks off at 7 p.m, and it's likely that wet weather will play a role in the game.

Here's the details:

Several showers and storms are expected from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Whether you're going to the game, or just planning on tailgating, here's a look at one weather model at 4 p.m., which shows heavy rain around Austin. An 80 percent chance of rain is in the forecast for Saturday.

And by kick-off, still the same scenario: wet weather still is expected to be around Austin and Central Texas.

RELATED:

New UT 'fan-first' menu makes snack options cheaper for Longhorn football fans

No quarterback changes yet following Texas football's loss to Maryland, Herman says

University of Texas Longhorns

While Sunday is not expected to be quite as wet as Saturday, several showers and storms are still likely.

After all said and done, 1.5 inches to three inches of rain is expected to accumulate with isolated spots seeing more.

The ground and lakes will welcome this rainfall as some areas in Central Texas are experiencing extreme drought.

Stay with KVUE for the latest updates.

© 2018 KVUE-TV