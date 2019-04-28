AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically the wettest month of the year around Central Texas, and this forecast will prove just that. In fact, from Tuesday all the way through Saturday we'll have areas of scattered showers and storms. Keep in mind, while we have a chance of rain almost each day, there's no day that looks to be a total wash-out.

Wednesday continues to be worth watching closely as we have the possibility for strong storms and locally heavy rainfall. The best chance for wet weather on Wednesday looks to roll in late afternoon and early evening.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon as well, but not quite as widespread. As of now, just a 30% chance of rain is expected Thursday.

Rain chances bump back up a bit for Friday, especially in the evening. A 40% chance of rain is expected.

For Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area under a 'Slight Risk' for severe weather which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe threat level chart. A threat for quarter sized hail is possible, and gusty winds upwards of 50 to 60 mph.

This will be a week to monitor the forecast closely and plan accordingly. It could be a situation where rain showers are both a nuisance and ill-timed for activities and events.

As far as rainfall totals are concerned, it looks like 1-3 inches of rain will be possible for areas south and west of Austin, but as we move into spots north of Austin we could see totals between 2-4 inches for the next seven days.

May starts off with stormy conditions

The outlook through mid-May continues to place our region and much of the nation in slightly above average rainfall with the highest likelihood over the Sierra Nevada area.

