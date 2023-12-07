Wednesday's temps in Central Texas could be historic

A high of 107 or higher would be among the top five hottest July temperatures ever. The hottest was set just last year with 110, which tied a mark set in 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas — In case y'all have not noticed, it has been another very hot summer across Central Texas, particularly during the month of July.

Our hottest day of the year was previously 106, which was set on June 18 and again on June 20, but we've just eclipsed that at Camp Mabry Wednesday afternoon with a preliminary recorded high of 107, which has tied for the seventh-highest July temperature ever recorded.

With that, it's important to note that three of the top five occurred after 2018, and five of the top 10 occurred after 2000, so it's extremely likely that with climate change, we are seeing more and more extremes when it comes to these temperatures.

Additionally, this pattern may continue through the remainder of the week and into next week as well, so be sure to take any and all necessary heat precautions and limit strenuous activity outside.

