AUSTIN, Texas — Our heat wave continues for the next few days, but some welcomed relief is just around the corner.

Temperatures have been above average since July 5th, and that will continue until Monday the 22nd. This hot stretch has also included our first four 100 degree days as well. Expect these hot temperatures to continue into Friday and Saturday where we expect to add a couple of triple digit days to this years' count.

Along with the intense heat, it will feel even hotter with the heat index. Make sure you are taking proper precautions over the next several days as these high heat index values can put you in danger of heat exhaustion or heat stroke if you're not properly hydrated.

The high pressure responsible for our hot temperatures over the past few weeks is forecast to shift to the West Coast allowing for a rare July front to make its way to Central Texas by next Tuesday.

Don't break out your jackets or sweaters, though, as this "cold front" is more of a boundary that will usher in some cooler and drier air. With the tropical airmass that will be in place ahead of the front, we can also expect the front to ignite scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some models want to push the front all the way into the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday, while others want to have it stall near Central Texas and wash out over several days keeping rain chances around longer. At this point, it doesn't look to be a washout for either Tuesday or Wednesday, but showers will just make it feel a lot better than the last two weeks.

