Tuesday Tornadoes: what we know so far

DALLAS — Multiple tornadoes occurred in North Texas on Tuesday.

5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far, and up to 12 areas are being investigated for possible tornadoes.

The number of confirmed tornadoes will likely go up over the coming days.

What we know so far

Damage surveys are ongoing and more tornadoes will likely be confirmed as the National Weather Service continues their damage surveys.

Here's a look at the confirmed tornadoes and the areas being investigated:

Confirmed tornadoes:

- Near Grapevine. A tornado was observed on video and did damage to areas around Highways 121 and 114.

- 3 short-lived tornadoes happened in Northwest Fort Worth near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. They were an EF-0, EF-0, and EF-1. Video showed a tornado lifting and reforming 3 times, so they count as separate tornadoes.

- Near Decatur in Wise County. An EF-2 tornado has been confirmed with wind speeds up to 125mph.

5) Near Sumner. West of Paris in Fannin County.

Possible tornadoes (surveys ongoing):

- Near Blue Ridge to Leonard from Collin County into Fannin County

- Near Callisburg in Cooke County

- Near Hudson Oaks in Parker County

- Near Tolar in Hood County