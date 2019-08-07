AUSTIN, Texas — We continue to monitor a disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. The most recent update from the National Hurricane Center forecasts this disturbance to strengthen into a Tropical Storm Barry by Friday morning and Category 1 Hurricane Barry by Saturday morning before making landfall somewhere along the Texas/Louisiana border.

Most forecast models are trending for this system to move westward toward the Louisiana coast by late this week or weekend.

Although the forecast track can change in the coming days, the current track towards Louisiana (the consensus by most models) would keep the bulk of rainfall well east of Central Texas.

At this point, we'll forecast low rainfall chances for this weekend.

