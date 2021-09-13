Fayette County prepares for possible flooding amid TS Nicholas; schools on normal schedule for now

One to two inches of rain are possible in Fayette County.

LA GRANGE, Texas — Fayette County is under a Tropical Storm Watch as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves along the Texas coast toward Louisiana.

The latest forecast shows that the heaviest rain and the main flood threat will be along the Texas coast and southeast Texas, with lower totals across Central Texas. However, if the track shifts westward, higher rainfall totals and flood potential will be possible in Central Texas, especially east of Austin.

Craig Moreau, the chief of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and emergency management coordinator for Fayette County, said they are preparing for what they expect to be beneficial rain so far. He said additional rain will help reduce the risk of wildfires.

If the storm stalls over Fayette County, however, Moreau said flooding will be a concern. In preparation for that possibility, he said the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in Fayette County is on standby and that the County is in close contact with the Red Cross and fire chiefs in the area.

School is always top of mind for parents ahead of weather events.

Bill Wagner, the superintendent at La Grange ISD, said that as of now, they plan to finish out the school day Monday. They are in contact with Fayette Emergency Management which will update them if school schedules need to change, but they anticipate a full school day.

